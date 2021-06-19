Bradley Mark J. Buys 1,880 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Bradley Mark J. boosted its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit makes up 2.6% of Bradley Mark J.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit stock traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,718,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.74 and a beta of 0.98. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $70.77 and a 12-month high of $110.96.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INFO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.23.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

