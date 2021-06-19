Bradley Mark J. Buys 950 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bradley Mark J. grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 2.2% of Bradley Mark J.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 48,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Medtronic by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,775,657 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $676,560,000 after purchasing an additional 294,573 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 300,567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,208,000 after purchasing an additional 156,669 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Medtronic by 608.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,685 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 62,062 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 37,493 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Argus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.23. 5,820,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,680,210. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $166.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,734 shares of company stock worth $4,781,204 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.