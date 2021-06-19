Bradley Mark J. Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bradley Mark J. decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.7% of Bradley Mark J.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $3.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.98. 12,993,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,773,574. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $426.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.22.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

