Bradley Mark J. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bradley Mark J. decreased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total transaction of $449,732.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,193,224.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,070 shares of company stock worth $9,962,539 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $513.00 to $483.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $553.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded down $11.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $449.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.02.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

