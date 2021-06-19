Bradley Mark J. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bradley Mark J. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 172.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,135 shares during the quarter. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.38. 6,348,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,771. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.89. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $99.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,026,235 shares of company stock worth $318,310,923 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

