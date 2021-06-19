Bradley Mark J. Has $7.18 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bradley Mark J. cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for 4.9% of Bradley Mark J.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $188,218,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,633,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $396,721,000 after purchasing an additional 721,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oddo Bhf began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PYPL stock traded up $5.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $283.38. The company had a trading volume of 14,713,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,348,350. The stock has a market cap of $332.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $260.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.01 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

