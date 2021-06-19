Bradley Mark J. Purchases 780 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bradley Mark J. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up about 2.1% of Bradley Mark J.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECL traded down $4.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.01. 1,836,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,579. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

