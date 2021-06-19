Bread Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.99 Million (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Bread coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bread has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. Bread has a total market capitalization of $11.99 million and $975,328.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00057623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00024961 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.23 or 0.00720507 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00043438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00083067 BTC.

Bread Coin Profile

Bread (CRYPTO:BRD) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

Buying and Selling Bread

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

