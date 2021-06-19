British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

BATS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of BATS opened at GBX 2,792 ($36.48) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,773.09. The company has a market capitalization of £64.07 billion and a PE ratio of 10.01. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,206 ($41.89).

In other news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 7,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,786 ($36.40), for a total transaction of £204,882.44 ($267,680.22). Also, insider Jack Bowles sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,776 ($36.27), for a total value of £157,482.48 ($205,751.87). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,617 shares of company stock worth $30,044,590 and have sold 24,461 shares worth $68,274,560.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

