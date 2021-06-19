Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 991.11 ($12.95).

BVIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, insider Joanne Wilson sold 9,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 916 ($11.97), for a total transaction of £84,528.48 ($110,437.00). Insiders bought 46 shares of company stock valued at $40,816 over the last ninety days.

BVIC opened at GBX 928.50 ($12.13) on Friday. Britvic has a 12 month low of GBX 717 ($9.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 977.50 ($12.77). The firm has a market cap of £2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 909.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Britvic’s payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

