Brokerages Anticipate Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Cassava Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cassava Sciences.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAVA. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Shares of SAVA stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.65. 1,745,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,690,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.65 and a beta of 1.08. Cassava Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,102,000 after purchasing an additional 434,153 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,687,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 569.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 520,414 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after buying an additional 103,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleichroeder LP grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,475,000 after buying an additional 215,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

