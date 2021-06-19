Brokerages Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $426.03 Million

Analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will post $426.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $429.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $421.90 million. CDK Global posted sales of $449.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS.

CDK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.21. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in CDK Global by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in CDK Global by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 791,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CDK Global by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,949,000 after purchasing an additional 415,670 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in CDK Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in CDK Global by 117.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 24,983 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

