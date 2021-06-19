Brokerages Anticipate CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to Post $2.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to report $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $2.09. CVS Health reported earnings of $2.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year earnings of $7.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $7.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Barclays raised their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 73,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $5,470,024.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 744,796 shares of company stock valued at $58,526,894. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.40. 8,800,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,042,370. The company has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.59. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

