Brokerages Anticipate Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to Announce $1.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will report $1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the lowest is $1.65. Equifax posted earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $7.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.29.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $973,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,582 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,103,000 after buying an additional 1,220,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,991,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,312,000 after buying an additional 798,873 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after buying an additional 514,795 shares during the period. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EFX traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.80. 746,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,602. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.11. Equifax has a 12-month low of $135.98 and a 12-month high of $242.13. The company has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

