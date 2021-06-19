Brokerages Anticipate HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to report $68.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.20 million and the highest is $69.20 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $68.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $266.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $265.30 million to $268.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $241.20 million, with estimates ranging from $221.10 million to $261.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.47%.

HONE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of HONE stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $790.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.80. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

In other news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,632,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,168,000 after acquiring an additional 22,351 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,633,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,414,000 after purchasing an additional 378,947 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,973,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,529,000 after purchasing an additional 188,137 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,498,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,184,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,473,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,847,000 after purchasing an additional 44,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

