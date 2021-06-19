Brokerages Anticipate Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) will report sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Hilton Worldwide reported sales of $564.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 130.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year sales of $5.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $8.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

HLT stock opened at $123.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.14. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $132.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 1.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

