Brokerages Anticipate Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $378.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to report $378.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $357.90 million and the highest is $393.00 million. Houlihan Lokey reported sales of $211.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of HLI opened at $76.24 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a fifty-two week low of $52.84 and a fifty-two week high of $80.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,721,625. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,658,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth $40,871,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,843,000 after acquiring an additional 542,198 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 62.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,708,000 after acquiring an additional 522,299 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth $25,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Earnings History and Estimates for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

