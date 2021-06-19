Brokerages Anticipate International Paper (NYSE:IP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.58 Billion

Equities analysts expect International Paper (NYSE:IP) to post $5.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.63 billion. International Paper posted sales of $4.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year sales of $22.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.84 billion to $22.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.30 billion to $24.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

IP stock opened at $59.23 on Friday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.89. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109,887 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in International Paper by 40.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after buying an additional 2,147,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,642,000 after buying an additional 232,569 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,765,000 after buying an additional 470,238 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,368,000 after buying an additional 684,543 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

