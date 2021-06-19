Brokerages Anticipate ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. ManpowerGroup reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 677.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year earnings of $6.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on MAN. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

NYSE MAN traded down $3.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.57. The stock had a trading volume of 731,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,893. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $64.27 and a 52-week high of $125.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 74.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.15.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,127,157.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 24,639 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 47.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

