Brokerages Anticipate QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to report $81.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for QAD’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $80.30 million and the highest is $83.05 million. QAD posted sales of $74.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full year sales of $336.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $332.50 million to $340.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $366.22 million, with estimates ranging from $362.10 million to $373.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QAD.

Get QAD alerts:

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.12 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QADA. TheStreet downgraded QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of QAD in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QAD during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in QAD during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in QAD by 511.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in QAD during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of QAD by 572.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QADA opened at $72.93 on Friday. QAD has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $79.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.73%.

About QAD

QAD Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers effective enterprise management software products, including financials, internationalization, cloud EDI, EDI eCommerce, and e-invoicing solutions; digital manufacturing software products, which include manufacturing, production execution, enterprise asset management, automation, and enterprise quality management system solutions; and complete customer management software products comprising customer and service management, customer self service, configurator, trade activity management, CRM, and field service management solutions.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QAD (QADA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.