Brokerages Anticipate Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to Announce -$0.58 EPS

Analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings of ($1.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $6.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. Truist increased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RHP stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.80. 738,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

