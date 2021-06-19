Brokerages Anticipate Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to Announce -$0.58 EPS

Analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings of ($1.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $6.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of RHP stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.80. 738,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $86.58.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
