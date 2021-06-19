Brokerages Expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) will announce earnings per share of $1.97 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89. AmerisourceBergen reported earnings per share of $1.85 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year earnings of $8.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.52 to $9.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.93 to $10.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

NYSE:ABC traded down $3.69 on Friday, hitting $114.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,138,644. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.69. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $125.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total transaction of $1,518,994.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,984,411.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,274 shares of company stock worth $11,240,737. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,818 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 372.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,793 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,588 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at $292,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

