Brokerages Expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Chico’s FAS reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 65.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHS shares. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter worth about $1,485,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 425,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50,786 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 172,365 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 67,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

CHS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.08. 4,891,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,441,463. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12. Chico’s FAS has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Chico's FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

