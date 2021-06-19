Brokerages Expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.45 Million

Brokerages forecast that DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) will post $78.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DZS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $79.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.80 million. DZS reported sales of $70.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year sales of $334.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $331.24 million to $340.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $365.30 million, with estimates ranging from $352.19 million to $375.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.61 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on DZSI. B. Riley upped their price objective on DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of DZS by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in DZS by 306.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in DZS by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in DZS in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DZS in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. 36.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $21.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $579.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.34. DZS has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $23.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.84.

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

