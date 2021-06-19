Brokerages Expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Will Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to announce earnings per share of $1.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.01 and the lowest is $1.71. FS Bancorp reported earnings per share of $2.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.64. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FSBW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on FS Bancorp from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

In related news, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 6,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $484,919.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,753,183.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donn C. Costa sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $141,343.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,514.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,262 shares of company stock worth $2,485,658. Company insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 28,487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in FS Bancorp by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSBW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.25. 46,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,567. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.06. FS Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $73.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.04%.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

