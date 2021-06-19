Brokerages Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Post Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.91. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.27 to $8.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.56. 1,821,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,082. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.85. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $166.42 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

