Brokerages Expect Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Analysts expect that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medicenna Therapeutics.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of MDNA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 35,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,664. The company has a market cap of $198.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.72. Medicenna Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDNA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 594.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 57,868 shares in the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

