Brokerages Expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. Monroe Capital reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 76.18% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRCC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 84,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 29,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 388.2% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 67,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 53,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 92,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,350. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.40. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 68.03%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

