Brokerages Expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.54 Million

Analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) will announce sales of $181.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $187.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $176.60 million. Shake Shack posted sales of $91.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year sales of $738.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $722.30 million to $768.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $950.39 million, with estimates ranging from $884.52 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Shake Shack.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHAK. Truist lifted their target price on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $94.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.87. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.21 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

In other news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,592 shares of company stock worth $388,905 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at $5,087,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth about $657,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 433,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after buying an additional 179,621 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

