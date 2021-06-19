Brokerages Expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.00 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.90). Spirit Airlines reported earnings per share of ($3.59) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($2.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $4.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The business had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $33.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.