Brokerages Expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to Announce $2.84 EPS

Brokerages predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.76 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.88. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings of $1.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year earnings of $11.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.86 to $11.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. G.Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.82.

Shares of SWK stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,865,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,755. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,158,232.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total transaction of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

