Brokerages Expect The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $86.75 Million

Brokerages expect that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will announce $86.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $76.84 million and the highest is $91.70 million. The Lovesac reported sales of $61.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full year sales of $423.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $401.28 million to $437.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $508.94 million, with estimates ranging from $486.81 million to $525.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Lovesac.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.

LOVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Lovesac from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $69.94 on Friday. The Lovesac has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.11. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.49.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $414,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Lovesac by 37.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in The Lovesac by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of The Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Lovesac in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

