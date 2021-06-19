Brokerages Expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $974.43 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will post $974.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $922.40 million to $1.02 billion. Tri Pointe Homes posted sales of $767.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year sales of $3.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 509,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 53,807 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $576,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,003,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,300,000 after purchasing an additional 954,448 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 266.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 105,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 76,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

