Brokerages Expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $974.43 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will post $974.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $922.40 million to $1.02 billion. Tri Pointe Homes posted sales of $767.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year sales of $3.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tri Pointe Homes.
Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 509,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 53,807 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $576,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1,936.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,003,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,300,000 after purchasing an additional 954,448 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 266.2% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 105,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 76,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Tri Pointe Homes has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.33.
Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
