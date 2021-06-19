Brokerages Expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $302.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) to report $302.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $304.70 million and the lowest is $300.00 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $266.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.87.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,585.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 30,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $509,140.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,638. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 29.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,217,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,299 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at $1,577,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at $919,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

