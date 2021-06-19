Brokerages Expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to post sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. Zillow Group posted sales of $768.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.25 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zillow Group.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

ZG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.38.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $117.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.70. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 737.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $212.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Zillow Group by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 22.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.