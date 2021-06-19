Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,275.25 ($29.73). Brooks Macdonald Group shares last traded at GBX 2,235 ($29.20), with a volume of 36,761 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,130.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £360.84 million and a P/E ratio of 28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

In other Brooks Macdonald Group news, insider Caroline Connellan sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,090 ($27.31), for a total value of £14,985.30 ($19,578.39).

About Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

