BTMX (BTMX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $70,882.00

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. In the last seven days, BTMX has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One BTMX coin can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BTMX has a total market cap of $345.10 million and approximately $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BTMX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00057476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00024536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.12 or 0.00720296 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00043244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00083026 BTC.

About BTMX

BTMX (BTMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTMX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BTMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTMX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTMX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.