Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stock Holdings Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 91.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 779,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,921 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.55% of Bunge worth $61,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $92,182,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 3,631.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 718,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,962,000 after acquiring an additional 699,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,637,000 after acquiring an additional 656,296 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at $42,654,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,394,000 after acquiring an additional 383,014 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $77.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,476.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

