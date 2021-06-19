Burst 1-Day Volume Hits $47,618.00 (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Burst has a market cap of $38.59 million and approximately $47,618.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burst coin can now be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Burst has traded up 38.2% against the US dollar.

Burst Coin Profile

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,120,642,444 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

Burst Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

