Bytom (BTM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $27.11 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, Bytom has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0825 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a market capitalization of $118.65 million and approximately $27.11 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.57 or 0.00435300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007357 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00011409 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000527 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,685,321,175 coins and its circulating supply is 1,438,036,244 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

