BZEdge (BZE) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 19th. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BZEdge has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $1.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BZEdge has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00058764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00145429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00183154 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.54 or 0.00866419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,715.36 or 0.99968376 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge . The official website for BZEdge is getbze.com . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

