Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Holdings Lifted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.39% of Cable One worth $43,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 420.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cable One by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,153.29.

In related news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total transaction of $1,099,242.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,195,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,745.02 per share, for a total transaction of $174,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,159.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One stock opened at $1,889.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,784.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.48%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

