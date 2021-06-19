Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,795 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $2,496,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 510,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,887,000 after purchasing an additional 266,193 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 86,449 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,794,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 19.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,361,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 155,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,009,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total transaction of $6,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $103,277,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 266,214 shares of company stock valued at $36,212,056 over the last 90 days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CDNS opened at $130.47 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $149.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

