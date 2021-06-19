Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Holdings Decreased by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,665 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,661,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,170. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.61. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.05 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 61,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $8,361,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,009,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $7,373,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,075,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,214 shares of company stock valued at $36,212,056. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

