CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Position Trimmed by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 24,061 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.95% of CAI International worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CAI International by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CAI International by 768.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CAI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CAI International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in CAI International by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAI stock opened at $56.05 on Friday. CAI International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $969.89 million, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.47.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. CAI International’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

