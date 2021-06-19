CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Downgraded by William Blair to Market Perform

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) was downgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE CAI opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $969.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.51. CAI International has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.19. CAI International had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that CAI International will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in CAI International by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CAI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

