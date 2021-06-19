CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Downgraded by William Blair to Market Perform

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) was downgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.
Shares of NYSE CAI opened at $56.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $969.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.51. CAI International has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.47.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in CAI International by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CAI International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of CAI International by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CAI International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CAI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.
CAI International Company Profile
CAI International, Inc operates as a transportation finance company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.
Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?
Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.