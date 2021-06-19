Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Stake Lifted by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) by 213.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398,288 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $11,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPZ. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $309,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 101,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 27.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 20.75 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of 13.79 and a 1 year high of 21.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%.

In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, VP John S. Koudounis purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of 20.81 per share, with a total value of 249,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately 267,179.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 20.61 per share, with a total value of 28,854.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.