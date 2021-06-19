Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.05% of Campbell Soup worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,494,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,203,000 after acquiring an additional 563,048 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 4,006,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,736,000 after buying an additional 156,390 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,077.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,359,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,453,000 after buying an additional 3,074,482 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,783,000 after buying an additional 29,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,444,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,186,000 after buying an additional 314,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPB opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.44.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

