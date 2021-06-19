Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.34. Canacol Energy shares last traded at C$3.29, with a volume of 150,177 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canacol Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.41. The firm has a market cap of C$589.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.41.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$83.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$74.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 637 billion cubic feet (Bcf) conventional natural gas; and had a total proved reserves of 395 Bcf conventional natural gas.

