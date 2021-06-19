Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Plans $1.13 Dividend

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.133 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

CDPYF stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $31.35 and a 1 year high of $48.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.01.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDPYF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$59.00 to C$62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

